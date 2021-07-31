Indonesia Gets 1.5 Million Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

Tangerang, MINA – Indonesia again brought in a COVID-19 vaccine, namely 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm Vaccine in finished form, through Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Friday.

Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises I Pahala Masyuri said the vaccine added to the supply for the implementation of the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination program which is a joint effort of the government and business entities.

“So the 1.5 million doses of vaccine that we received today, which is the Sinopharm vaccine, are part of the Mutual Cooperation Vaccine,” said Pahala Masyuri in a press statement welcoming the arrival of the vaccine.

Pahala hopes that the Gotong Royong vaccination can support the achievement of the daily vaccination target set by the government.

“We hope that with this addition, we can achieve the target of vaccinating as many as two million doses per day as part of Indonesia’s efforts to achieve herd immunity,” he said.

The Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program, explained Pahala, is based on the spirit of collaboration between the government and the business sector.

Communication continues to be carried out with related parties, including the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to ensure that the availability of vaccine supplies to meet the needs of Mutual Cooperation Vaccination which is focused on these workers can be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Chairperson of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for International Relations Shinta Kamdani invited all components of the nation, the private sector, State-Owned Enterprises, and other business actors to work together and take roles according to their respective functions in a joint effort to deal with this pandemic.

“We also emphasize that Kadin’s support for government steps and policies in handling COVID-19, including PPKM, will never subside even though it has consequences for many business actors who cannot operate optimally, due to very limited mobility, but it is in order to immediately suppress the rate of growth. pandemic transmission,” she said.

Shinta assesses the speed of vaccination is very necessary to increase the mobility again. To that end, his party has also collaborated with regional Kadin and regional business associations to establish vaccination centers in several provinces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)