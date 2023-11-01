Indonesia to Evacuate Its Citizens in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi conveyed the development of Indonesian citizens (WNI) in Gaza. She said that it is possible that the evacuation will be carried out Wednesday.

“I want to underline the word possibility, because once again the situation can never be predicted,” said Retno at a press conference in Jakarta.

Therefore, to prepare for possible evacuation, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has moved a team from Cairo, Egypt to Rafah.

“Well, after going through multiple checks, our team from Cairo has arrived in Rafah, I checked at 15.53 WIB,” said Retno on that occasion.

The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs has also communicated with all parties who have assets in Gaza and Indonesian citizens in the area to enable evacuation.

A total of 10 Indonesian citizens are in the Gaza Strip, including three Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) volunteers at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

However, the Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and Indonesian Legal Entities (PWNI and BHI) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, said that only seven would be evacuated, while three MER-C volunteers chose to remain in Gaza. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)