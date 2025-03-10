Indonesia Sends 213 Female Preachers to Remote Areas for Ramadan

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag) has sent 213 female preachers (daiyah) to remote, outermost, and underdeveloped (3T) regions during Ramadan 1446 H / 2025 M, as part of a national preaching program involving 1,000 preachers, 21% of whom are women.

Ahmad Zayadi, Director of Islamic Religious Information at Kemenag, highlighted their key role in spreading Islamic teachings, empowering women, and educating children in areas with limited religious guidance.

“Daiyah provide religious education, social support, and address women’s specific religious concerns that are often overlooked,” said Subhan Nur, Policy Analyst at Kemenag.

Besides leading prayers and Quran lessons, they engage in women’s empowerment, family health education, and youth development.

Also Read: Airfast Plane Incident Disrupts Flights at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport

The send-off ceremony took place on February 26, 2025, in Jakarta, where Director General of Bimas Islam, Abu Rokhmad, symbolically handed over the Indonesian national flag to the preachers.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gayo Language Translation of the Quran Officially Added to the Library Collection of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi