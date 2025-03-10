17 South Korean Youths Embrace Islam at the Start of Ramadan

The first day of Ramadan 1446 H became a historic and emotional moment in South Korea as 17 young Koreans embraced Islam by reciting the Shahada on March 1, 2025.

The conversion ceremony took place at Seoul Central Mosque after they completed a month-long Islamic studies program on basic jurisprudence. This program, organized by the Korea Muslim Federation, is part of an ongoing program to introduce Islam to those interested in learning about the faith.

The heartwarming event quickly gained attention on social media. An Instagram post by @iamshahinmalek received thousands of likes and positive comments. One user, @chicismicis2, wrote, “It’s beautiful to see more people embracing Islam, especially in these difficult times.” Indonesian netizens also joined the conversation, with @nusantaraglobalcita commenting, “Alhamdulillah! Welcome, our Korean brothers. Sending love from Indonesia.”

Islam has been steadily growing in South Korea, mainly due to migration from South Asia, the Middle East, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Although Muslims remain a small minority, their population is estimated at 100,000 to 200,000, making up about 0.2% of South Korea’s 51.71 million people.

During Ramadan, major mosques in Seoul, Busan, and Incheon host Tarawih prayers, community iftar events, charity programs, Islamic lectures, and cultural festivals.

The conversion of these 17 young Koreans is a powerful reminder that Islam continues to spread globally, including in South Korea.[]

