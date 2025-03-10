Seharkhwans: The Drummers Keeping Ramadan Tradition Alive in Kashmir

Srinagar, MINA – As Ramadan begins, the Seharkhwans, traditional Kashmiri drummers, return to the streets, waking residents for suhoor. Despite smartphones and digital alarms, hundreds of men from remote villages continue this centuries-old practice, ensuring the spirit of Ramadan stays alive.

For generations, their rhythmic drumbeats have been a familiar call for Muslims in Kashmir to prepare for the day’s fast.

“Ramadan is challenging. After Tarawih prayers at 10:30 PM, we barely sleep before waking for suhoor. The Seharkhwans’ drumming really helps,” said Mohammad Shafi Mir, a resident of Barzulla, as quoted by Kimskashmir on Sunday (March 9).

Each Seharkhwan is responsible for one or two mohallas (neighborhoods). For some, it’s a livelihood; for others, a sacred duty.

“We come from remote villages, and this is my main source of income during Ramadan. For 11 months, I work as a laborer, but what I earn in this holy month supports my family,” said Abdul Majeed Khan from Kalaroos, Kupwara, a Seharkhwan for 20 years.

Their pre-dawn drumming lasts from 3 AM to 5 AM, and as a gesture of gratitude, residents offer donations at the end of Ramadan.

For Ghulam Rasool Payar, who has been a Seharkhwan for over 50 years, it’s not about money but devotion.

“I’ve done this for half a century. I never ask for payment because I believe Allah’s reward is far greater,” he said.

Despite changing times, the Seharkhwans remain an essential part of Ramadan in Kashmir, preserving a tradition passed down for generations.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

