Minister Nasaruddin Umar: Prophet Muhammad Firmly Opposed Corruption

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar emphasized that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) firmly opposed corruption, upholding justice even against his own family.

The minister cited an incident where the Prophet’s daughter, Fatimah, attempted to use a necklace from war spoils (ghanimah). The Prophet immediately intervened, ordering it to be returned.

“By Allah, if Fatimah bint Muhammad were to steal, I would cut off her hand myself,” the Prophet declared, underscoring his commitment to justice without favoritism.

Nasaruddin also highlighted the integrity of Caliph Umar ibn Khattab who rejected a luxurious prayer mat from the Governor of Kufa, deeming it inappropriate while many lived in poverty. Likewise, Caliph Umar ibn Abdul Aziz turned off an office lamp when discussing personal matters with his son to avoid misusing state resources.

Also Read: Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

“For 12 years at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, I have been careful with public resources. I even chose not to live in an official residence to prevent personal benefit from state facilities,” the minister said.

He stressed that fighting corruption is not just about law enforcement but also about maintaining blessing in life.

“We don’t need excessive wealth, but blessings. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is not a threat but a safeguard for a clean and meaningful life,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Russia Emphasizes the Need for Long-Term Peace with Ukraine