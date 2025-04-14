SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Saudi Arabia Approves Indonesia’s Request for Additional Hajj Officers

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Hajj in Makkah

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, has announced that the Saudi Arabian government has approved Indonesia’s request for an additional Hajj officer quota.

“Alhamdulillah, our request has been granted by Saudi Arabia. The additional quota has now been recorded in the e-Hajj system,” said Minister Nasaruddin in Jakarta on Sunday.

Initially, Indonesia was allocated a Hajj officer quota of 2,210 personnel—equivalent to 1% of the total Indonesian Hajj pilgrims, which number 221,000. With the approved request, Indonesia now receives an additional 2,210 officers, bringing the total to 4,420.

“This additional 1% quota will be optimized to improve services for our pilgrims,” he added.

Also Read: Indonesia Sends 20 Preachers to the UAE for Religious Moderation Training

Minister Nasaruddin emphasized that from the beginning, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had conveyed to Saudi authorities the importance of increasing officer numbers, as they play a crucial role in directly assisting pilgrims and ensuring the smooth operation of the Hajj.

“Psychologically, it also helps the pilgrims, as communication and cultural differences are minimized,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Hajj and Umrah, Hilman Latief, stated that the additional officers would be assigned to areas with the highest service needs. For example, each flight group (kloter) currently has only three officers, whereas in previous years, five were allocated.

“We’ll increase the number of officers per kloter, as well as non-kloter officers who handle religious guidance, accommodation, catering, transport, and other services in Saudi Arabia,” said Hilman, who is currently in the Kingdom.

Also Read: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara

He also mentioned that the initial officer selection results have been announced, and technical training (bimtek) for Hajj officers serving in Saudi Arabia will take place from April 14 to 20, 2025.

“Those included in the additional quota will be processed soon so they can also participate in the upcoming training,” he added.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, through its Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah, has already issued the official 1446H Hajj travel schedule. Indonesian pilgrims are set to begin entering Hajj dormitories on May 1, 2025, and will depart in stages to Saudi Arabia starting May 2 from their respective embarkation points.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

