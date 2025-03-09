Gayo Language Translation of the Quran Officially Added to the Library Collection of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi

Madinah, MINA – The Gayo language translation of the Quran was officially handed over to the Library of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, Madinah, on Friday. Gayo is a regional language spoken by the Gayo ethnic group in parts of Aceh, Indonesia.

Professor Zulkarnain from IAIN Takengon personally delivered the translation to library officials responsible for non-Arabic language collections.

“Alhamdulillah, as the head of the translation team, I had the honor of presenting the Gayo Quran to the Masjid Nabawi Library while performing Umrah in this blessed month of Ramadan,” he said, as quoted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saturday.

He hopes the translation will soon be indexed in the library’s international directory, making it widely accessible to visitors and researchers.

According to Zulkarnain, this milestone is a major achievement for the translation team. Moving forward, they aim to see the Gayo Quran translation included in international university libraries.

“This is an important step in introducing Central Aceh’s linguistic and cultural heritage to the global community,” he added.

The Gayo Quran translation is a collaboration between the Center for Religious Literature, Heritage, and Organizational Management (LKKMO) and IAIN Takengon. The translation process, which began in 2021, was completed in 2023, and the printed edition was officially launched in March 2024 in Jakarta.

A digital version was also released under the 2024 Digital Quran Program by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, with its official launch scheduled for October 2024 in Takengon.

“While printed copies are still limited, the digital version is now accessible through the Ministry’s Quran platform,” Zulkarnain concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

