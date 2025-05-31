SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

STISA ABM Lampung Graduates 104 Scholars and to Launch Three New Academic Programs

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Photo: MINA)

Bandar Lampung, MINA – Sekolah Tinggi Agama Islam Abdullah bin Masud (STISA ABM) in South Lampung held its graduation ceremony for 104 graduates of the Qur’anic Studies and Tafsir program on Saturday at Keratun Hall, Lampung Governor’s Office.

Themed “Memperkuat Pembangunan Sumber Daya Manusia Masyarakat Lampung di Bidang Sains dan Teknologi Berbasis Al-Qur’an” (Strengthening Lampung Human Capital in Science and Technology Based on the Qur’an), the event marked a significant milestone for the institution and its graduates.

Distinguished attendees included STISA ABM Patron Imam Yakhshallah Mansur, M.A., Coordinator of Private Islamic Higher Education Region XV Prof. Wan Jamaluddin, M.Ag., Ph.D., and the chief of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) Arif Rahman.

Imam Yakhshallah Mansur, in his keynote, urged graduates to embrace the optimism and hope symbolized by Surah Ad-Dhuha as they build the future of Islam.

“Look to the light of Dhuha, bright, hopeful, and dignified. Be the generation that carries this light forward,” he said, emphasizing that true knowledge is measured not by academic titles, but by humility and gratitude in its practice.

“Continue reading and writing, as instructed in Surah Al-‘Alaq,” he added.

Dr. Lili Solehuddin, M.Pd.I., Chairperson of STISA ABM, reminded graduates that this ceremony is a commencement, not a conclusion, a call to apply their knowledge in accordance with the Qur’an and Sunnah.

He also announced plans to launch three new study programs next year: Islamic Religious Education, Sharia Economics, and Islamic Family Law.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

