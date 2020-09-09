Indonesia Re-Implement Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan decided to completely re-implement Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) as an emergency brake measure related to the response to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

“In the task force meeting in Jakarta this afternoon, it was concluded, we will draw the emergency brake, we are forced to apply the PSBB as in the early days of the pandemic. It is no longer a transitional PSBB, but we must carry out the PSBB as the first phase, ”said Anies at a press conference at City Hall, Jakarta on Wednesday night.

Anies did not mention when this strict PSBB will be implemented again in Jakarta. Meanwhile, the PSBB transition to its fifth extension ends on September 10, 2020.

On the other hand, due to this strict PSBB decision, offices in Jakarta will again have to implement work from home (WFH).

For the implementation of WFH, Anies gave time to all office managers. The new WFH will take effect on Monday, September 14 2020.

“So, starting on Monday 14 September, nonessential offices must be WFH. Not a stopped business, but working in a nullified office. Business roads continue to office roads. But in buildings that are not allowed to operate. There are 11 essential areas with minimal surgery, “said Anies.

Meanwhile, he continued, 11 essential areas whose permits are issued would be re-evaluated.

In this regard, Anies also stated that he would temporarily remove traffic restrictions based on odd-even police numbers, and limit public transportation.

Anies emphasized that the situation in Jakarta is already in a state of emergency. The trend of daily cases in Jakarta has now increased to an average of 800-1,000 cases.

Currently, the hospital capacity threshold for isolation and ICU rooms has exceeded the safe limit and is expected to reach the maximum capacity on September 17, 2020.

As for the number of active cases in Jakarta until this news was published, as many as 11,245 (people who are still being treated / isolated). Meanwhile, the total number of confirmation cases in Jakarta to date is 49,837.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)