Indonesia Raises the Rights of Palestinians at UN Human Rights Session

Indonesian Foreign Minister in his first speech as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council 2020-2022 (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Geneva, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi specifically raised the rights of Palestiniain het national statement at the 43rd Human Rights Council Session at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The failure to fulfill the basic rights of the Palestinian people so far has been compounded by plans to build new illegal settlements on Palestinian land which are examples of human rights violations that must be resolved immediately,” Retno said as quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, February 25.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced the construction of 2,200 new residential units near East Jerusalem.

For this reason, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of all countries supporting all agreed international parameters in efforts to resolve Palestinian and Israeli conflicts.

“The need to reopen the negotiation process supported by all countries to find sustainable solutions based on the principle of two state solutions,” said the foreign minister.

Two state solution is one of the solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling for the creation of two countries based on the boundaries before 1967.

In the 43rd Human Rights Council Session which took place since Monday, Indonesia raised the issue of women’s empowerment.

“Women’s empowerment is an important element in the promotion and protection of human rights,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister in his first speech as a member of the UN Human Rights Council 2020-2022 Period.

Retno explained Indonesia’s efforts in empowering women did not stop at the national level, but also at the regional and world levels.

At the regional level, Indonesia has conducted Regional Training on Women, Peace and Security and the Southeast Asia Network of Women Peace Negotiators and Mediators to increase women’s capacity in conflict resolution and mediation.

At the global level, Indonesia also encourages the contribution of Afghan women in the peace process in Afghanistan through the establishment of the Afghanistan-Indonesia Women’s Women’s Network.

The High Level Segment Meeting of the UN Human Rights Council was attended by delegations from 192 countries, and 66 of them were chaired by the Head of State or a ministerial-level delegation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)