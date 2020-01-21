Indonesia Prepares Labuan Bajo for G20 Meeting

Labuan Bajo, MINA – President Joko Widodo paid great attention to the development of the Labuan Bajo tourist destination in West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). His visit was to see firsthand the development of one of these priority tourist destinations.

In the coordinating meeting between the ministries and related institutions, including with the provinces and with districts, the President emphasized various aspects in the development of Labuan Bajo. It is to ensure that the products offered are ready before being promoted.

“This is a big job that we have to finish at the end of this year, which is to improve the products here. Infrastructure, landscape, rubbish, raw water are also lacking, all of this we prepare and we hope that by the end of this year it is finished. So that in 2021 the Ministry of Tourism will be able to promote it on a large scale, “Jokowi said in his statement on Monday.

Furthermore, Jokowi said that the most important thing from the development of Labuan Bajo was that Indonesia prepared it for a number of international agendas. To note, in 2023 Indonesia will become the Chair of ASEAN as well as the Chair of the G20.

“But the most important thing is that we want to prepare this Labuan Bajo for the G20 Summit and the ASEAN Summit in 2023. So that in order to prepare for it there will be planned, prepared from now on,” he added.

Technical Steps Arrangement of Labuan Bajo

In the coordination meeting, Jokowi and his staff discussed a number of technical matters relating to several issues in Labuan Bajo. For the problem of waste, the President said, the handling of waste will be done both for rubbish at sea and on land.

“Two, so rubbish that is in the sea and rubbish that is on land. The one in the sea has already been decided we will send here a ship to clean up and starting in February we will also move under the sea to pick up trash. Although not many, but it must start. There must be no garbage in Labuan Bajo, “he stressed.

“On the land later, the Ministry of Public Works will prepare an incinerator and a final landfill. And also the most important thing is public education about waste culture, “he added.

Meanwhile, for complaints about the availability of raw water, Jokowi said that 100 milliliters/second had been added. The Ministry of Public Works is also said to be preparing for an even greater addition.

As for the matter of environmental sustainability in the Labuan Bajo region, the President said that he had ordered the Minister of Forestry and the Environment Siti Nurbaya Bakar to create a nursery that could produce 5-7 million trees annually.

“Later, every year, planting will continue, regularly. “It’s very detailed, I think our conversation is technical and very detailed so that all of us who doubt we have closed everything,” he explained.

Labuan Bajo itself is indeed prepared as a tourist destination with a super premium class that has a differentiation from other tourist attractions. The President hopes that tourists who come to Labuan Bajo can shop more and stay longer.

“We expect here to spend more, stay longer, we expect it. It means not the number of tourists, but spending, spending more about that, ” he said. (T/RE1)

