Indonesia Prepares Aircraft for Evacuating Its Citizens in Ukraine

Director of the Protection of Indonesian Citizens (WNI) of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha (Photo: Screenshot)

Jakarta, MINA – Director of the Protection of Indonesian Citizens of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, said that the government is currently preparing teams and planes to evacuate Indonesian citizens in Ukraine.

“Currently the government is preparing an evacuation team consisting of elements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the TNI, as well as aircraft,” Judha said at a virtual press conference on Saturday night.

However, Judha said that the evacuation of Indonesian citizens using direct planes from Ukraine could not be carried out because civil flights in the country were currently prohibited.

“There is already a notice from NOTAM banning civil flights in Ukraine,” said Judha.

According to Judha, the efforts that can be done at this time are if the situation allows, they will bring Indonesian citizens by land to the nearest state border, such as Poland or Romania, then they can be evacuated by plane.

For this reason, he said, communication continues to be carried out with various parties to create safe evacuation routes.

Judha said a total of 153 Indonesian citizens in Ukraine are in safe conditions. Currently 82 Indonesian citizens are gathered at the Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv, 25 Indonesian citizens are at safe house points in Odessa and others are in several places in the city.

“Everything is safe and secure and has been at several safe house points that have been prepared by the Indonesian Embassy,” he said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)