Indonesia Opens Embassy in Cameroon

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government on Monday (June 22) officially opened the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) for the Republic of Cameroon.

The decision was contained in Presidential Regulation Number 69 of 2020 signed by President Joko Widodo on June 8, 2020.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia for the Republic of Cameroon is domiciled in Yaounde, Cameroon,” said Article 3 paragraph (1) of the Presidential Regulation.

The Indonesian Embassy’s accreditation areas for the Republic of Cameroon also include the Republic of Chad, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Gabon, the Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.  (T/ RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

