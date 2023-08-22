Indonesia-Kenya Agreed on Cooperation in the Energy, Mining, Pharmaceutical Sector

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with the President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto at the State House, Nairobi on Monday (21/8/2023) (photo: BPMI Setpres RI)

Nairobi, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo met with the President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto at the State House, Nairobi on Monday, the results of which agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the fields of energy, mining and geology and pharmaceuticals.

During the meeting, Jokowi said Kenya was Indonesia’s fifth largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, Indonesia is Kenya’s second largest trading partner in Southeast Asia.

President Jokowi said that the value of trade between the two countries in 2022 would reach around US$507 million and needed to be expanded.

“Trade will increase to US$507 million in 2022 and needs to be expanded by exploring various other opportunities,” Jokowi said in a joint press statement after the meeting.

Therefore, to further increase trade between the two countries, Jokowi encouraged the formation of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Kenya.

Meanwhile, in the same press statement, the President of Kenya said that the two countries would soon form a PTA.

“We will work on a preferential trade agreement between the two countries,” said Ruto.

In addition, President Jokowi also conveyed Indonesia’s desire to increase investment in the energy sector in Kenya. Therefore, the President asked for support from the Kenyan government so that the investment could be realized soon.

“I ask for support so that Pertamina’s investment with the Geothermal Development Company worth US$1.5 billion and with the Guma Group can be realized and expanded in the field of new and renewable energy,” he said.

During his working visit to Kenya, Jokowi was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.

The visit to Kenya is a series of visits by the president to attend the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa Summit or the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

“Indonesia was invited to the BRICS Summit. And of course, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, various bilateral meetings will be held with various other heads of state,” Jokowi said.

Apart from visiting Kenya, the president said he would tour three other countries, namely South Africa, Tanzania and Mozambique. Jokowi said his trip to the African region was the first time since becoming president. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)