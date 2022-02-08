Indonesia Implements PPKM Level 3 in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia announced an increase of enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) for Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Bali Bandung region to level 3 to prevent the spread of Omicron, Covid-19 variant.

The policy was taken after highlighting the spike in cases that occurred in the last few days.

‘Jabodetabek, DIY, Bali Bandung Raya will go to level 3,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Luhut at a press conference on Monday.

Luhut announced that Bali’s status had risen to level 4 due to increased inpatient capacity.

Luhut also ordered increased vigilance against the surge in the Omicron variant which contributed to the increase in Covid-19 cases in recent times.

These include increasing health facilities to converting beds for Covid patients.

Indonesia on Sunday recorded a positive number of Covid-19 cases increasing by 36,057 cases.

So that the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has now reached 4,516,480.

In 2021, Indonesia has implemented PPKM Level 3 rules, including activities in places of worship with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

Limiting the number of visitors in places to eat and drink, cafes and restaurants with a maximum capacity of 50 percent. 10.

The number of visitors at the shopping center is a maximum of 50 percent capacity until 21.00 with the implementation of strict health protocols. (T/RE1)

