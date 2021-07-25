Indonesia Extends Activity Restrictions Until August 2

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo has decided to continue the implementation of the policy for the Enforcement of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) level 4 from 26 July to 2 August 2021.

The policy was taken after the President and his staff considered a number of things, both health aspects, economic aspects, to social dynamics.

“By considering health, economic and social dynamics, I have decided to continue implementing PPKM level 4 from 26 July to 2 August 2021,” said the President when delivering a statement at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Sunday.

However, the President continued, some adjustments related to community activities and mobility will be carried out in stages with extra careful implementation.

A number of adjustments made by the government in implementing PPKM are as follows:

1. People’s markets that sell daily basic necessities are allowed to open as usual with strict health protocols.

2. People’s markets that sell other than basic daily needs can be opened with a maximum capacity of 50 percent until 03.00 p.m.

3. Street vendors, grocery stores, agents or voucher outlets, barbershops, laundry, hawkers, small workshops, car washes, and other similar small businesses are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 09.00 p.m with technical arrangements regulated by the local government.

4. Food stalls, street vendors, hawker stalls, and the like that have their place of business in an open space are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 08: 00 p.m and a maximum meal time for each visitor is 20 minutes.

“Other technical matters will be explained by the coordinating minister (coordinating minister) and the relevant ministers,” he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)