Indonesia Extend Social Restrictions on West Java Until June 26

Bandung, MINA – The Government of West Java Province has proportionally extended the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) until June 26, 2020.

While the Bodebek area (Bogor-Depok-Bekasi) has been previously set to be extended until 2 July 2020.

The certainty of the extension was conveyed by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil in a press conference at the Pakuan Building, Bandung City on Friday.

Ridwan Kamil said the average addition of positive cases of COVID-19 in West Java in the past two weeks was at 25 cases.

“The surge in COVID-19 positive cases in West Java is dominant in the Bodebek and Greater Bandung areas,” said Emil, greeting Ridwan Kamil.

Therefore, regional heads in Bodebek and Bandung Raya must be vigilant because human density is directly proportional to the presence of COVID-19.

According to Emil, the Jabar confirmed case index is 51. It means that for every 1 million Jabar population confirmed there are approximately 51 positive cases of COVID-19.

The evaluation results of the West Java COVID-19 Task Force for the Acceleration of Countermeasures show that there are 10 regions in the Yellow Zone (Level 3) and 17 regions in the Blue Zone (Level 2).

The 10 regions in the yellow zone are Bekasi, Bogor, Garut, Indramayu, Karawang, Sukabumi, and Bandung, Bekasi, Bogor and Depok.

While 17 regions in the Blue Zone or Level 2 namely Bandung, West Bandung, Ciamis, Cianjur, Cirebon, Kuningan, Majalengka, Pangandaran, Purwakarta, Subang, Sumedang, and Tasikmalaya, and the City of Banjar, Cimahi, Cirebon, Sukabumi, and Tasikmalaya. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)