Indonesia Establishes First Tempe Factory in China

Shanghai, MINA – Indonesia established the first tempe factory in China. The factory is located in the food processing industrial area of ​​Songjiang district, Shanghai.

The production name of the tempe factory is “Rusto Tempeh”. According to a press release from the Indonesian Embassy in Shanghai on Thursday.

The tempe factory is established to meet the needs of the Indonesian people in China and to promote tempe as one of the important icons of Indonesian food products.

Tempe itself is currently being traded in many Chinese online markets such as Taobao, Alibaba.com but still in very limited quantities.

The tempe factory was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Indonesian Ambassador to China and Mongolia, Djauhari Oratmangun with the Indonesian Consul General-Shanghai, Deny W Kurnia, accompanied by the CEO of Seastar Foods Co., Ltd., Venny Hariyanti and CEO of PT Kapal Api, Indra Boedijono.

Djauhari conveyed that the existence of a tempe factory in China shows the love of the nation to promote Indonesian culinary as a real form of economic diplomacy and culinary diplomacy.

Djauhari also hoped that the tempe factory could become one of the foot prints for Indonesian culinary delights in the Chinese market. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)