Minister Retno Meets with Chinese FM Wang Yi

Fujian, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said China supports ASEAN’s efforts to help Myanmar solve its current domestic problems.

She conveyed this after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in WuYi, Fujian Province on Saturday.

“PRC supports ASEAN’s efforts and offers to help Myanmar, including providing support for President Jokowi’s initiative to hold an ASEAN Summit,” Retno told reporters through a virtual press conference.

According to her, Indonesia and China have the same concerns in observing the development of the situation and do not want to see the Myanmar people suffer more.

“We also have the same view regarding the importance of ending the use of force and violence immediately, and the importance of having a dialogue immediatel among them, ” she explained.

China is accused of supporting the Myanmar Military junta. However, Beijing rejected the claim.

“China is very disappointed with the military action in Myanmar but cannot interfere. (China) has very good relations with civilian authorities and they are very happy that economic stability and prosperity will continue there, “said Einar Tangen, a political and policy analyst based in Beijing, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

He added that China was also unhappy with what had happened to the Rohingya, the persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)