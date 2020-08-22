Foreign Minister Retno and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir meeting with a number of company leaders in China (photo: special)

Sanya, Hainan, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi accompanied by BUMN Minister Erick Thohir held a bilateral meeting with Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, Thursday in Sanya, Hainan.

At the meeting, Indonesia and China agreed on an Essential Business Travel Corridor Arrangement which specifically regulates essential business trips and urgent official trips safely between the two countries.

“This is the third essential business travel corridor, which we have made with other countries, namely the first with the United Arab Emirates in effect and South Korea and with China which we launch today and take effect immediately after being launched,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister in his press statement.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the Chinese Foreign Minister also discussed the cases that have befallen Indonesian Ship Crew (ABK) who work on Chinese fishing vessels.

“I emphasize that this issue is no longer an issue between the private sector, but the government must be involved to ensure that these humanitarian violations do not occur in the future,” said Retno.

Indonesia also asked for Mutual Legal Assistance cooperation, including the need for witnesses of Chinese citizens and a transparent investigation into allegations of human trafficking on the Long Xin 629 ship.

“And this request was responded positively by the State Councillor / Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC,” said Retno.

Apart from meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister Retno and Erick also held meetings with the Pharmaceutical industry, namely with Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino as well as with China Railway.

“With Sinovac, we both witnessed the signing of an agreement between Bio Farma and Sinovac to strengthen vaccine cooperation,” said Retno. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)