Indonesia-China Agree on Availability of 40 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

Sanya, MINA – Indonesian state-owned company (BUMN) pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma signed a collaboration to strengthen the Covid-19 vaccine cooperation with a company from China, Sinovac on Thursday.

The signing was witnessed by the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir who is also the Chief Executive of the Committee for Handling Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPCPEN) during his visit in Sanya, Hainan, China.

According to the Foreign Minister, at least two documents were signed between Sinovac and Bio Farma.

First is the Preliminary Agreement of Purchase and Supply of Bulk Product of Covid 19 Vaccine which agrees on a commitment to supply bulk vaccines of up to 40 million doses of vaccine from November 2020 to March 2021.

The second document is the MoU for the 2021 Bulk Vaccine Capacity commitment – in which Sinovac will give priority to Bio Farma for bulk vaccine supply after March 2021 until the end of 2021.

“This is a long collaboration between Bio Farma and Sinovac,” said Retno.

Meanwhile, the BUMN Minister stated that the cooperation was not just an economic transaction but also a transfer of technology and knowledge between Sinovac and Bio Farma.

“In this visit we also want to ensure the transformation of our health industry, where Bio Farma works with Sinovac is a win-win collaboration,” said Erick. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)