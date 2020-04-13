70th Diplomatic Relations, Indonesia-China Launches Stamps

Jakarta, MINA – In commemoration of 70 Years of Diplomatic Relations between Indonesia and the People’s Republic of China (RRT), which fell on Monday launched online covers and four stamps describing the friendship between the two countries.

The launching was done in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing (KBRI), and PT. Pos Indonesia and the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta and China Post.

The cover and all four stamps carry the 70th anniversary logo, namely Panda and Garuda Emas. In addition, several unique features from the two countries are also displayed, such as Barong Bali and Barong Sai, Borobudur Temple and the Giant Wall, as well as the natural beauty of Raja Ampat, West Papua Province and Li River in Guilin City, Guangxi Province.

Garuda bird has a strong and glorious meaning, while Panda has a philosophical symbol of peace. While, Barong Bali and Barong Sai show the richness of civilization and cultural closeness between Indonesia and China.

The combination of symbols and meanings illustrates the close friendship of the two people and positively contributes to world prosperity and peace.

Based on the historical relationship that has existed since hundreds of years ago, the strengthening of the Indonesia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has so far produced various concrete achievements for the progress of the national development of the two countries.

China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner and one of the biggest investors in Indonesia. This closeness is also marked by the continued increase of mutual visits between the people of the two countries.

Various programs of activities in commemoration of 70 Years of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Indonesia and China will be conducted throughout 2020, both in Indonesia and in China.

The series of warnings will put forward the spirit of friendship, synergy and collaboration to welcome bilateral cooperation that is becoming more solid and real in various fields. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)