Indonesia to Propose Tempe as A Culinary Heritage to UNESCO

Jakarta, MINA – Tempe will be proposed as the second commodity proposed by Indonesia after dangdut in the creative economy sub-sector

The Indonesian government will propose tempe as a world culinary heritage to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said tempe would be proposed as the second commodity proposed by Indonesia after dangdut in the creative economy sub-sector.

“After we encourage dangdut to be included in the next year, tempe is the next item, ”Sandiaga said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

With the stipulation of tempe as a world cultural heritage, Sandiaga hopes to develop tempe processed products as one of the products of the creative economy that is the pride of Indonesia.

“We will bring tempe in the roadshow for international culinary promotion and tourism,” he said.

According to Sandiaga, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is preparing to apply for tempe as a world cultural heritage this year.

This submission will also involve the business world, tempe producer associations, and researchers. (T/RE1

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)