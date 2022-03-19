Indonesia-Egypt Agree to Continue Supporting Palestine’s Independence Efforts

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, said that Indonesia and Egypt agreed to continue to support the Palestinian independence efforts even though they are still facing various global challenges.

“We share common concerns. That even though we are still facing a pandemic and other global challenges, we must continue to support the Palestinian independence efforts,” said Foreign Minister Retno in a press statement with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Jakarta on Friday.

The two Foreign Ministers also agreed to encourage the resumption of credible multilateral negotiations based on international parameter agreements with the aim of achieving a two-state solution.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister received an official visit for the first time Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

Retno said that there are three important areas in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Egypt, namely health cooperation, post-pandemic economic recovery and education.

Egypt is Indonesia’s third largest trading partner in the Middle East. Despite the pandemic, the value of trade between the two countries in 2021 increased 57.6 percent to USD 1.86 billion.

Meanwhile, thousands of Indonesian students are currently enrolled in Egypt, most of them studying at Al Azhar University, Cairo. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)