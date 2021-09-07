Indonesia Controls International Transportation to Prevent Varian Mu

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government will control transportation serving international routes as well as airports and ports to prevent the entry of a new type of Covid-19, namely the Mu variant, to Indonesia.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation Dita Indah Sari said her ministry would coordinate with relevant parties, namely the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, and the Directorate General of Immigration to prepare the control measures.

“We will immediately hold a meeting to coordinate with related parties,” said Dita as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

The Ministry of Transportation, he explained, will coordinate with the Army and Police to conduct surveillance, as well as ask for the opinion of epidemiologists, and seek information about the experiences of other countries.

In addition, the Ministry of Transportation also coordinates with operators of transportation facilities and infrastructure to consistently implement health protocols and increase awareness of the new variant of Covid-19.

Previously, President Joko Widodo asked the Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi to prevent the entry of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus Mu to Indonesia.

In a limited meeting on Monday, Joko Widodo asked his ministers to be more vigilant and not to spoil the achievement of declining cases in Indonesia.

“This is really so that we are more vigilant,” Jokowi explained in a video uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat on Monday night.

Until now the Mu variant has not been found in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)