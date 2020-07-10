Indonesia Confirm 2,657 New Cases of COVID-19, The Highest in One-day

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Government on Thursday confirmed 2,657 new cases of COVID-19, the country’s highest official one-day toll. bringing the total positive to 70,736.

The highest addition of cases are from West Java is 962 people and 27 patients are cured.

Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto explained, the addition of numbers from West Java was obtained from a new cluster of Army Prospective Officers Education Centers (Secapa), which are obtained from the results of epidemiological investigations since 29 June 2020 in succession to the present day.

“This was obtained from the cluster, which we have done an epidemiological investigation, since the 29th yesterday, in a row,” Yuri said in an official statement at the Media Center Task Force for the Acceleration of Handling COVID-19, Graha National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Jakarta.

From the results of the epidemiological investigation, there are 1,262 positive cases of COVID-19 consisting of students and trainers there. From the total data, there are reported 17 people who have been treated and isolated at Dustira Cimahi Hospital, with mild complaints such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

“1,262 positive cases that we identified, there are only 17 people currently, we are caring for and we are doing isolation at the Ciraahi Dustira Hospital, because there are complaints, although in the degree of minor complaints,” Yuri explained.

Meanwhile, out of the 17 people were reported without complaints and conditions are now strictly quarantined in the Secapa education complex in Bandung.

“The entire education complex of the TNI Army Prospective Officer School in Bandung is carried out in isolation. We do quarantine. And then we forbid any movement of people, either entering the complex, or leaving the complex,” Yuri said.

In an effort to quarantine the area and isolate the students and trainers who were confirmed positive for COVID-19, Yuri said that the implementation was closely monitored by monitoring from the West Java Provincial Health Office, Bandung City Health Office, and in particular from the health component of Kodam 3 Siliwangi every day .

Therefore, Kodam 3 Siliwangi ensures that transmission will not occur until the complex exits and it is hoped that the surrounding community does not need to worry, especially for the families of quarantine participants.

“We ensure that there will be no outward transmission of the complex, because we maintain it closely, so that the implementation of the quarantine of the region can be maximized,” Yuri said. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)