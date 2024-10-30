Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Decision to Ban UNRWA from Operating in Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government condemned Israel’s decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and said the decision has resulted in the disruption of aid operations in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

This was conveyed in a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, saying the Israeli parliament’s move clearly violated and contradicted the UN Charter and the 1946 Convention on the immunity of UN agencies.

“UNRWA is an agency mandated by the United Nations to play an irreplaceable role in providing education, health services and assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees. Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting UNRWA in carrying out its mandate,” the statement said.

Indonesia urges the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to immediately halt Israel’s actions and ensure its compliance with its obligations under international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and ICJ rulings to end the occupation of Palestine.

The statement came after the Israeli Parliament passed a bill on Monday that would ban the UN’s main agency from helping Palestine. The vote showed 92 of 120 Knesset members were in favor, while 10 were against.

A separate bill, approved by lawmakers by a vote of 87-9, mandates Israel to sever all ties with UNRWA, banning any cooperation or privileges the agency previously had.

The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

The Israeli army has continued its brutal assault on the Gaza Strip since October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 43,000 people have been killed since then, mostly women and children, and more than 101,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza region amid a continuing blockade that has resulted in shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)