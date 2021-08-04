Indonesia Claims Covid-19 Cases Decrease Over Past Two Weeks

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Covid-19 Task Force stated that the number of positive cases in Indonesia had decreased over the past two weeks.

Spokesman for the Covid-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said the weekly number of cases decreased from 350,000 cases on July 12-18 to 273,000 cases on July 26-1 August 2021.

In addition, Wiku claims the ‘positivity rate’ or the percentage of positive cases decreased from 30.72 percent to 27.38 percent in the same period.

The decline occurred in eight provinces, including the Riau Islands, Jakarta, West Java, and East Java.

“This shows a decrease in transmission in the community,” said Wiku through a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Wiku also asked the public to remain vigilant considering the addition of infections is still around 30 thousand cases per day.

The Covid-19 Task Force also noted that the number of bed occupancy in hospitals nationwide also began to decline from 77.07 percent on July 11 to 61.95 percent on August 1, 2021.

However, a number of provinces such as Bali and Yogyakarta have not been able to reduce the number of active cases so that the number of hospital bed occupancy has not decreased in these two areas.

Indonesia has so far reported 3.49 million positive cases of Covid-19 with a death toll approaching 99,000 cases as of Tuesday.

The government has extended the Implementation of Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) until August 9, 2021 to suppress the spike in cases, including in Jakarta, Bali and Yogyakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)