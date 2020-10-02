Indonesia Calls on Azerbaijan-Armenia to Stop Armed Contact

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to exercise restraint and hold a ceasefire.

Indonesia is concerned about the escalation of armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno Karabakh region which has been going on since last week.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press statement on Friday called on the two countries to promote dialogue and resolve conflicts peacefully in accordance with international law and existing UN Security Council resolutions.

Indonesia also called on the two parties to return to the Minsk Process negotiation table which was facilitated by the OSCE.

In addition, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Indonesian citizen residing in Azerbaijan and Armenia to always comply with the regulations set by the local government and always maintain communication with the Indonesian Embassy.

Based on the records of the Indonesian Embassy in Baku, currently there are 130 Indonesian citizens in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, based on the records of the Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv, there are two Indonesian citizens in Armenia. The condition of all Indonesian citizens is safe. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)