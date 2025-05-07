SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Qassam Brigade Ambushes Israeli Occupation Forces Again in Khan Younis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)

Gaza, MINA – The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, launched a deadly ambush targeting Israeli forces in Khan Younis, specifically on al-Awda Road in the eastern al-Farahin area of southern Gaza Strip.

According to a report from Alamayadeen, the ambush is part of a broader wave of resistance operations carried out by Gaza fighters against the ongoing Israeli aggression.

In a statement released by the Al-Qassam Brigades, fighters detonated pre-planted landmines aimed at Israeli troops, resulting in several casualties among the occupying forces. Following the initial explosion, resistance fighters launched mortar shells at the targeted location.

The group also reported observing destroyed Israeli military vehicles at the scene and noted the presence of helicopters evacuating casualties.

Also Read: UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Use of Starvation as Weapon of War in Gaza

This ambush follows a similar attack by the Al-Qassam Brigades several days earlier, targeting Israeli infantry engineering units in the same area. During that engagement, fighters used anti-personnel missiles and engaged in close-range machine gun fire, causing further Israeli fatalities and injuries.

Additionally, Al-Qassam fighters struck two Israeli tanks and a military bulldozer stationed near the separation fence using Al-Yassin 105 munitions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Bombs Two Schools in Gaza, 49 Martyred

