Indonesia-Australia Strengthen Economic Cooperation Through IA-CEPA

Canberra, MINA – The ratification of Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement or IA-CEPA 2020-2024 has been completed. It was achieved in a meeting between President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Parliament House, Canberra, Australia, Monday morning, February 10.

The President said with the completion of ratification, in the next five years bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Australia would be better and more directed.

“Which means that the economies of the two countries comprehensively will be more advanced and the benefits for two countries must be more felt,” said the President when delivering a joint press statement.

Through the IA-CEPA, the President continued Indonesia hoped that Australia could become an important partner, among others in the field of investment in infrastructure and also in education.

“Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said about the opening of Monash University in Indonesia,” said the Head of State.

“Outside the IA-CEPA we also discuss partnerships between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific context. We hope that peace stability, prosperity evenly can continue to be created and maintained in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

The two countries, according to the President, also agreed to jointly increase cooperation in the South Pacific with a focus, among others, on ocean issues, and climate change.

President Jokowi arrived at Parliament House at around 8:30 local time and was welcomed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

After that, the President signed the guest book and continued with the Bilateral Meeting and the signing of MoU.

After conducting a joint press statement with PM Scott Morrison, President Jokowi gave a speech before an Australian MP. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)