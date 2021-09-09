Indonesia-Australia 2+2 Meeting to Discuss Issues of Myanmar to Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – The 2+2 bilateral meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Ministers of Defense of Indonesia-Australia discussed various issues, including the condition of Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto held the meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton MP at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Jakarta on Thursday.

Regarding the issue of Myanmar, Retno said Indonesia and Australia are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar.

“I share information that ASEAN is now at an advanced stage to deliver the first wave of humanitarian aid,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister at a joint press conference.

According to her, safety and security are very important in ensuring the successful delivery of the humanitarian aid.

Regarding the issue of Afghanistan, Retno said Indonesia is closely monitoring the situation on the ground, including the establishment of an interim government by the Taliban.

“Indonesia continues to underline the importance of building inclusive governance in Afghanistan,” she added.

Indonesia also hopes that human rights, especially the rights of women and girls will continue to be respected and promoted. (T/RE1)

