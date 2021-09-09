Indonesia, Australia Strengthen Defense Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto received a visit from Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense office in Jakarta.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, the visit was intended to strengthen and enhance the cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defense sector.

Some of the things discussed included the discussion of the Defense Cooperation Arrangement (DCA), increasing cooperation in the defense industry, cooperation in the health sector to increasing cooperation in the fields of education and training.

At the meeting, the Indonesian Defense Minister and the Australian Defense Minister also exchanged views on the development of the security situation in the region, both regionally and globally

The Indonesian Minister of Defense said that defense cooperation between the two countries had strengthened for more than half a century, in line with other sectors of bilateral relations.

For Indonesia, Australia has become a strategic partner in the region for cooperation in the defense sector and has made a major contribution to the development of Indonesia’s defense capability.

The Minister of Defense appreciated the results of the meeting at the Working Group level, the Indonesia-Australia Defense Strategic Dialogue (IADSD) meeting at the Ministry of Defense level and the Australia-Indonesia High Level Committee at the Army level which were held last month.

The honorary visit of the Australian Minister of Defense to the Indonesian Minister of Defense was carried out before a series of activities with the Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs attending the 2+2 Bilateral meeting with the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jakarta.

The 2+2 Bilateral Meeting is held to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries which was formed in 2018. (R/RE1/P1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)