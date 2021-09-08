Australian FM, Australian Defense Minister Visit Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton visit Indonesia on 8-10 September 2021.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are scheduled to have a meeting with the two Australian ministers on Thursday in Jakarta.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will discuss strategic issues at the bilateral, regional and global levels.

This will also be used to promote cooperation between the two countries in contributing to conditions conducive to stability, peace and prosperity in the region.

This annual meeting was last held on the sidelines of the 12th Bali Democracy Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali on December 6, 2019.

During the meeting, the two parties reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism in the region, strengthening peacekeeping cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries (Indonesian Army and ADF), strengthening cooperation in cyber security, and exchanging expertise and experience in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)