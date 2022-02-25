Indonesia Asks to Stop Military Attacks in Ukraine

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government asks for the military attack in Ukraine be stopped and the problem resolved peacefully through diplomacy.

“The military attack in Ukraine is unacceptable. The attack also seriously endangers the safety of the people and threatens the peace and stability of the region and the world,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a written statement on Thursday.

Indonesia also requests that all parties stop hostilities and prioritize a peaceful settlement through diplomacy.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, respect for the purposes and principles of the UN charter and international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, is important to continue.

In addition, in a statement by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesia urged the UN Security Council to take concrete steps to prevent the situation from worsening.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now prepared an evacuation plan for Indonesian citizens currently in Ukraine.

There are at least 138 Indonesian citizens currently in Ukraine.

Of the 138 Indonesian citizens in Ukraine, 11 of them currently live in Eastern Ukraine, to be precise in Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as in several other cities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)