Indonesia Again Raises Concerns over Situation in Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia calls for deep concern over the loss of life and injuries in demonstrations against the military junta in Myanmar.

“Greetings and deep condolences to the victim and his family,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement on Sunday.

Indonesia calls on the security forces not to use violence and exercise restraint.

“In order to avoid more casualties and prevent the situation from getting worse,” wrote the Foreign Ministry.

Quoted from Myanmarnow, the junta government increased violence while cracking down on protests across the country.

Security forces cracked down on protesters on Saturday, arresting dozens of demonstrators and journalists covering the rally.

The latest information is that at least 10 demonstrators were killed and dozens injured after police stormed the anti-junta demonstration on Sunday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)