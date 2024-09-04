Indonesia Achieves US$94.1 Million Health Sector Investment Deal at IAF 2024

Bali, MINA – Indonesia successfully reached an investment agreement in the health sector at the High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships (HLF MSP) and the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF) Joint Leaders Session 2024. The total value reached US$94.1 million, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

This agreement was signed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indonesia and a number of African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Tanzania, South Africa, and Namibia.

This was revealed by the Director for African Affairs of the Directorate General of Asian, Pacific and African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dewi Justicia Meidiwaty, Monday (2/9/2024) in Nusa Dua, Bali.

She said that a number of leading Indonesia companies were also involved in this collaboration, including PT Biofarma, Biofarma Group, Dexa Medica, Triton, and PT Pertiwi Agung (Mensa Group).

Indonesia, through PT Bio Farma (Persero), has established strategic cooperation with Zimbabwe and Ghana. In Zimbabwe, Biofarma signed an MoU with Natpharm Zimbabwe in the field of product registration, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Meanwhile, in Ghana, Biofarma will conduct a technology transfer with Atlantic Life Sciences for staff training from Ghana in Bandung as well as bulk API shipments. Through Biofarma Group, Indonesia is also expanding its cooperation with Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda. In Kenya, they signed a Master Agreement for technology transfer collaboration with the Kenya Biovax Institute.

In Nigeria, Biofarma Group has collaborated on the purchase of Td and measles vaccines by the Nigerian government, as well as technology transfer for vaccine production with the Nigerian BVNL. Meanwhile, in Uganda, a Sales Agreement has been signed for the marketing of pharmaceutical products, with an estimated sales implementation in 2026 or 2027.

In addition, PT Dexa Medica will conduct the first export of pharmaceutical products to Tanzania in 2023, with a projected export value of US$2.5-3 million in the next three years. On the other hand, PT Triton Manufactures procures syringes for South Africa. Meanwhile, PT Pertiwi Agung (Mensa Group) successfully signed an agreement to purchase instant energy drinks in Namibia.

This cooperation was established on the basis of the Bandung Spirit, which prioritized solidarity and cooperation between Asian and African countries since the Asian-African Conference in 1955. In this spirit, Indonesia and African countries continue to strengthen bilateral relations, not only in the health sector, but also in various other mutually beneficial fields. (T/R3/RE1)

