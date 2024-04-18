In the Past 24 Hour, Israeli Kills 56 More Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – In the past 24 hours, Israel committed six massacres against families across the Gaza Strip that left 56 fatalities, and 89 wounded who arrived in the hospitals, Anadolu Agency reports.

A total of 33,899 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Wednesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught on Gaza entered its 194th day.

The ongoing onslaughts have also injured 76,664 Palestinians, it added.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while over 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)