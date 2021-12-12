In Hamas’s 34th Anniversary, Al-Masri Says, “Resistance is Only Option of Palestinian People

Gaza, MINA – The leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Mushir al-Masri, stressed in his speech during the festival commemorating the 34th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas in Gaza on Friday, the resistance is the only option of the Palestinian people and factions to face the Israeli occupation in all its places, pointing out that “Jerusalem will remain the focus of the conflict.”

Al-Masry stressed that “the comprehensive resistance will continue in all its forms, foremost of which is the armed resistance,” calling on the Palestinian Authority to support the Palestinian people and stop security coordination with the occupation and political arrests against the Palestinians, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Al-Masry said that Palestinian masses, who participate in the festival, came to confirm that “there is no retreat from the option of resistance, no matter what the sacrifices are. They came to tell our heroic prisoners that their freedom is a duty for all of us. We say to our prisoners that your freedom is close and even sacred.”

The leader of the movement stated that Hamas, on the anniversary of its establishment, represents the hope of the Palestinian people and the nation in liberation.

Al-Masri also stressed that Hamas is going to every option that supports the break of the siege in Gaza, warning the enemy against procrastinating in the reconstruction of Gaza. He also called on the Palestinian Authority to stop the sanctions on the Palestinians in Gaza.

Al-Masry reiterated that Hamas welcomed every Arab and Islamic effort to achieve reconciliation, noting that Hamas had made great concessions and high flexibility for the sake of Palestinian unity.

He pointed out that normalization with the Israeli occupation is a betrayal of the Palestinian, Arab and Islamic cause, and stressed that normalization will not make the normalizing countries stronger, but will bring them destruction, calling on these countries to correct their path.

Al-Masry concluded his speech by sending a message to the Israeli occupation, saying, “We are coming to you, Israeli occupation, by land, sea and air. You have no place on our land. Either you go out or be killed on the land of Palestine. All attempts to prolong your occupation on our lands will only end in failure and demise.”. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)