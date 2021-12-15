Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur Hands Over Aid for Semeru Victims

Lumajang, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, the builder of Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) handed over assistance in the form of logistics and Fund of Rp. 20 million for victims of the Mount Semeru eruption in Sumberwuluh Village, Lumajang, East Java on Wednesday.

“The aid is symbolically handed over by Imaam Yakhsyallah to the Chair of UAR Semeru, Superna. The assistance was collected from raising donations for Silaturrahim Radio listeners,” said Head of UAR Center H. Bustamin Utje to MINA by telephone call.

The UAR Command Post is located in Sumberwuluh Village, only one km from Kp. Renteng is one of the locations worst affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru which occurred on December 4, 2021.

Utje or Amal as he is commonly known, said that UAR will also send volunteers, cupping experts, trauma healing, and therapists.

Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) is a non-governmental organization based in Cileungsi, Bogor. Founded in 2004 when the Tsunami disaster occurred in Aceh Province, by Imaamul Muslimin, Muhyiddin Hamidy with the chairman H. Bustamin Utje.

UAR’s vision is to be the best Rescuer capable of synergizing with the community to save others in the face of various disasters. UAR’s mission is to become a reliable (professional), guided (trusted) rescuer, the disaster field is a field of pious charity (uhkuwah), preparedness before, during and after a disaster (Disaster).

To improve the quality of the capabilities of its rescuers, UAR collaborates with the National Sar Agency (BASARNAS), Ministry of Social Affairs (DEPSOS), Jakarta Rescue, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) and other organizations that are in line with UAR’s vision and mission.

UAR has 29 Regional Coordinators (Korwil) and Korda spread across various provinces in Indonesia with sufficient strength and ready to deploy in the event of a disaster. For the Bogor area, UAR has 5 branches: Cileungsi, Citeureup, Cilebut, Ciampea, and Batu Tulis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)