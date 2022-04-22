Imam Yakhsyallah Invites Muslims to I’tikaf on The Last Ten Days of Ramadan

Cileungsi, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Shaykh Yakhsyallah Mansur invites Muslims to perform I’tikaf (silent in the mosque) when Ramadan 1443 H has entered the last ten days as exemplified by the Prophet ‘Sallallahu ‘Alaihi wa Sallam.

“We ask that the Waliyul Imaam give advice to the Ikhwan and their families to carry out the last ten I’tikaf of Ramadan by paying attention to the following things,” said Imaam in a statement in Cileungsi on Friday.

First, I’tikaf is the main and noble worship prescribed by Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and sunnah of the Messenger of Allah ‘Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, the companions and wives of the Prophet always perform I’tikaf every Ramadan.

Several arguments about the virtue of I’tikaf.

He quoted the verse of the Quran, “Then complete the fast until (coming) night. But do not interfere with them, when you are doing i’tikaf in the mosque. That is the provision of Allah, so do not approach it. Thus Allah explains His verses to people, so that they may become pious.” Surah Al Baqarah verse 187

Hadith about i’tikaf in the last tens of Ramadan.

“The Messenger of Allah always performed I’tikaf in the last 10 days of Ramadan until he died. After his death, his wives did i’tikaf.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Hadith about increasing worship and inviting family in the final tens of Ramadan

“When the last 10 days entered, the Prophet tightened his cloth, brightened the night, and woke his wife (family).” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Hadith about menqodho I’tikaf

Has told us ‘Abdullah bin Yusuf has informed us Malik from Yahya bin Sa’id from ‘Amrah bint ‘Abdurrahman from ‘Aisha said: “The Prophet is about to perform ‘tikaf. When he went to a special place for his i’tikaf, he saw that there were tents, namely the tents of ‘Aisyah, Hafshah and Zainab. So he said: “Do you see any good in him (by making these tents)?” Finally he left and did not become i’tikaf. Then he performed ‘tikaf for ten days in the month of Shawwal. (Narrated by Al-Bukhari)

Second, I’tikaf is a means of achieving Lailatul Qodar as mentioned in the following hadiths:

The Messenger of Allah said: “Look for lailatul qadr on odd nights in the last ten days of Ramadan.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

“Whoever prays at night on the night of Lailatul Qadr with full faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, his past sins will be forgiven.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

“Thus, may Allah give strength to us as a family and also to all brothers and sisters to complete worship during Ramadan and accept it, so that we get the mercy and forgiveness that He promised, ameen. For your attention and implementation, we thank you, jazakum Allahu khoiraan katsiiraa,” said the priest. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)