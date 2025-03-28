75,000 Muslims Perform Last Friday Prayer in Ramadan at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 75,000 Muslims gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem to perform the last Friday prayer of Ramadan, despite facing severe restrictions imposed by Israeli forces, Palinfo reported.

Palestinian worshipers experienced long delays at the Qalandiya checkpoint, which separates the occupied West Bank from Jerusalem, as they were subjected to thorough security checks and required to obtain prior clearance.

Despite the stormy weather and stringent access controls, including age-based restrictions and arbitrary denials of entry, tens of thousands of Palestinians managed to reach the holy site, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to preserving their religious freedom.

The Israeli occupation forces’ measures were particularly intense due to the coinciding of the last Friday of Ramadan with heightened Israeli concerns over the potential for religious protests or acts of resistance.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, organizers have called for Muslims to observe i’tikaf, or religious retreat, at Al-Aqsa to protect the site from any attempts at encroachment or Judaization by Israeli authorities or settler groups. These calls have grown louder as Israeli threats to Islamic sanctities escalate.

This event highlights the ongoing struggle for religious freedom in the face of occupation, with Palestinians continuing to protect their holy sites against external pressures. []

