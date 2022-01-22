Imam Yakhsyallah Emphasizes the Importance of Living Congregation to Liberate Al Aqsa

Bogor, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur reiterated the importance of living congregations to liberate the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“The most important thing to be able to return the Al Aqsa Mosque to the lap of the Muslims is unity and the congregation,” said Imam Yakhsyallah.

“We must believe that the Al Aqsa mosque belongs to the Muslims and not others and we believe that Al Quds and Palestine are not only the responsibility of the citizens of Al Quds and the Arabs but all Muslims must be responsible and feel what is currently happening to the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added.

Imam said for that the Muslims must be together with those who are currently struggling to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is being threatened at the hands of the Jewish Zionists. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)