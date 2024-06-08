Imaam Yakhsyallah: The Best Education for Muslim Children is Based on Quran

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur said that the best education for Muslim children is education based on Al-Quran.

“Al-Quran-based education has the vision of producing civilized humans,” he said to Haflah Akhirussanah Class 6 of Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Tahfidz Al-Fatah (MITA) Cileungsi, Bogor on Saturday.

“Adab is part of morals, while the Prophet’s morals are the Quran. “Because of that, Al-Quran education, as implemented by the Tahfidz Al-Quran institution, is very important,” he continued.

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur also explained the meaning of protecting oneself and one’s family from the fire of hell, as mentioned in Surah At-Tahrim verse 6, is through ethical education.

Ethical education is currently a concern of the people, considering the concern over the behavior of today’s student-aged children who are increasingly far from adab.

Even education that is said to be the best from the West, in fact only produces people who are far from the Koran.

The education of Israeli children, which is said to be among the best, actually produces people who kill people, as happened in Palestine. Likewise, education in the United States also turned out to be the result of destroying Iraq and Afghanistan.

Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Tahfidz Al-Fatah (MITA) Cileungsi, Bogor, was founded in 2019 led by Ustadz Adnan Fairuz, Lc. This year graduated 9 first generation students, with the number of students memorizing between 4-12 juz. Appearing with the most memorization with 12 juz memorized, achieved by Mutiara Khoirotun Hisan bint Ali Farkhan Tsani.

The graduates are projected to continue their memorization at Tahfidz Madrasah Al-Fatah (TMA) Cileungsi, Bogor, at the Madrasah Tsanawiyah (MTs) level, and then continue to TMA at the Madrasah Aliyah (MA) level. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)