Imaam Yakhsyallah: Our Task Not Completed if Kashmir Not Free

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur said the Kashmir problem was a shared responsibility that should not be ruled out, and the task of the Indonesian people would not be completed if Kashmir was not yet free.

He said it at the Kashmir Solidarity Day held by the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday, February 5.

“The issue of Kashmir and Palestine is a shared responsibility, it is not our job before the freedom of Kashmir and Al Aqsa is free from the grip of the Zionis,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

“At present the Indonesian people still do not know about the Kashmir problem, if we know, insha-Allah, Indonesian people will pay attention to it as we pay attention to the Palestinian problem,” he said, welcomed by the participants.

He said, the Kashmir problem was not only a matter of religion, but also a problem of humanity, and speaking about humanity, Islam was the religion of Rahmatan Lil-‘alamin that not only protected Muslims, but the entire community.

Imam Yakhsyallah hopes that in the future the Indonesian people can pay more attention to Kashmir which according to him is not only a matter of religion, but also humanity so that the people of Kashmir can live according to the 1945 Constitution, that “independence is the right of all nations”.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a national holiday in Pakistan, which is celebrate on February 5 each year.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is commemorated to provide support to Pakistan’s unity with the people of Kashmir and to pay homage to Kashmiris who have died in conflicts in the region. (L/R7/RE1)

