Imaam Yakhsyallah: Five Lessons in Quran Surah Al-‘Ashr

Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – The Chief Mentor of the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School Network and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, stated that there are five lessons to be learned from Surah Al-‘Ashr, revealed by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ Ala, in order not to be a loser.

The Imam explained these lessons during the Annual Address of Khuthbatul Iftitah (Opening of the New Academic Year) 1446-1447 AH / 2024-2025 at the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasah in Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, held at the Gaza Field on Wednesday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah explained that a loser is someone whose investment is greater than their returns, while a successful person sees returns at least equal to their investment of time and energy. Few are fortunate enough to exceed their investment.

Imaam Yakhsyallah stated that the first lesson from Surah Al-‘Ashr is discipline (Wal ‘Ashr), indicating that disciplined individuals prosper.

“You are educated in this Islamic boarding school to be disciplined, participating in various activities to teach self-discipline,” he said to hundreds of students at Al-Fatah.

The second lesson is belief in Allah Subhanahu wata’ala. Belief in Allah should guide one’s participation in the school’s programs purely for Allah’s sake.

“A believer will surely receive multiplied rewards. For example, attending a class once, if done with faith, earns tenfold the merit,” he explained.

The third lesson is performing good deeds. It must be done according to the prescribed way. If actions are in accordance with the rules, they are inherently good. For example, arriving at school at 7 AM is a virtuous act, praying in the mosque, meeting with teachers, greeting properly—all these are righteous acts.

The fourth lesson emphasizes truth and patience. Success and fortune require walking the path laid out by Allah.

“Cheating in exams is falsehood. However, adhering to the truth isn’t easy; it requires patience. Just like in this Islamic boarding school, maintaining truth in our lives, even after 30 years, and staying on the prescribed path isn’t easy; it requires patience,” he continued.

The fifth lesson is cooperation. “This is what we call unity,” Imam Yakhsyallah concluded his advice. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)