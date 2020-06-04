Imaam Yakhsyallah: Duty of Islamic News Agency is to Connect Muslims Brotherhood

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) KH Yakhsyallah Mansur said the duty of Islamic news agency is to connect the silah or Muslims brotherhood .

“Silah means connecting broken relationships. This is the main message of the halal bihalal tradition among Muslims in Shawwal, “said Imaam Yakhsyallah at MINA News Agency, MER-C Building, Jakarta on Thursday.

He gave a historical picture, how the Roman Emperor Hiraklius’s admiration for the teachings that Muhammad brought as a Prophet, was to connect the brotherhood.

“Including the construction of the Indonesian Hospital on the Gaza Strip, is not merely a place of medical treatment. But far greater is as a means of bringing together various groups of Muslim struggles in Palestine, “he said.

He also requested that the values ​​of Ramadan worship be continued in the months after. Among the main ones are teachings that encourage forgiveness to others.

“The basic value is forgiveness, especially when in power. So, forgive, not apologize. This encouragement to give must continue to be preserved, “he said.

Even at the Laylat al-Qadr prayer, it contains praise that Allah is forgiving and forgiving.

According to him, if someone gives a lot, in essence he will also receive many results. Including if being a leader give the rights of staff or employees as well as possible. Employees should also provide the best work results.

“Use the right of Allah that is in you as well as possible, then Allah will pay attention to our rights,” he added, explaining the Prophet’s hadith.

He added especially, as a journalist, then give or make the best news for readers. Especially, news that contains the teachings of brotherhood.

Moreover, MINA is a media that has a vision of becoming a trusted mass media as a reflection of Islam Rahmatan Lil Alamin.

MINA also has a mission, first, to make news fast, objective and accurate. Second, broadcast news and articles to emphasize the image of Islam that Rahmatan Lil Alamin.

Third, play an active role in the struggle of Islam and the last is to fight for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the sovereignty of Palestine as an independent state.

“Hopefully, MINA will become a trusted and prosperous news agency,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

All of that certainly requires a struggle, and the struggle is not an easy thing, but full of difficulties.

“But rest assured with God’s promise that together with one difficulty there are two conveniences,” he said outlining the contents of the Nasyrah Nature Letter.

He also hoped that after completing a job completely and well. Then, continue with the next job better.

Imaam Yakhsyallah hopes that the results of the one month of Ramadan education yesterday can leave an imprint on oneself.

Do not be like what the Prophet feared, namely the number of people who fasted but the result was only hunger and thirst. (T/RE1)

