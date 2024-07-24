ICC Accepts 64 Filings on Arrest Requests for Netanyahu

The Hague, MINA – The International Criminal Court said Tuesday it has accepted 64 fillings by states, organizations and persons to intervene in Prosecutor Karim Khan’s requests to issue arrest warrants for top Israeli and Hamas officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Anadolu Agency reports.

The US, Germany, Palestine, Norway, Ireland, Czech Republic, Ireland, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Mexico (jointly), Union of Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo and Djibouti were among the states whose filings were accepted.

The Islamic Cooperation Organization and Arab League, pro-Israeli figures, including US Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jewish academicians were also accepted.

Observations by the parties shall not be more than 10 pages and must be filed no later than Aug. 6.

Khan requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on May 20 for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

The prosecutor also requested warrants for three of the Hamas’ top leaders, including its chief, Ismail Haniyeh. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)