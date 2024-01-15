Hundreds of Thousands Attend 7th National March for Palestine in London

London, MINA – A pro-Palestine march began on Saturday in the heart of London, marking the seventh demonstration in the British capital since Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip began in early October, Anadolu Agency reported.

Drawing hundreds of thousands of participants, the event was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which has lauded the protests as constituting “one of the largest, sustained political campaigns in British history.”

This demonstration is part of a global day of action, mobilizing for a comprehensive cease-fire in Gaza across 60 cities and over 30 countries.

The groups departed from Bank junction in the City of London at roughly midday, heading via Fleet Street and Victoria Embankment to Parliament Square, where speeches are to take place.

The PSC, expecting about 250,000 participants in the march, which is the first since the new year began, acknowledged the myriad of developments in the region during this period.

Notably, the march featured the presence of Little Amal, a giant puppet representing a Syrian child refugee, who will join a group of Palestinian children in the procession. The symbolic addition aims to draw attention to the plight of refugees in the region.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, in anticipation of the protest, voiced confidence in the Metropolitan Police’s ability to ensure order and safety during the event.

He endorsed the use of police powers to manage the protest and address any potential criminal activities.

Around 1,700 officers are on duty to police the march on Saturday, including many from forces outside London, with attendees warned that those who intentionally push legal limits on placards and slogans could face arrest.(T/R3/RE1)

